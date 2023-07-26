Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 2,194,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

