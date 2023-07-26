Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

