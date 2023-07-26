T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

