Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Financial Survey

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion 1.06 $223.60 million $1.62 12.94 Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 2.70 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -10.56

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Embecta and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30

Embecta presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Embecta.

Volatility & Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Embecta on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

