Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

SKT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 355,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,663,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 667,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

