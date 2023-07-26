Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,184 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

