Targa Resources Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 508,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,780. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

