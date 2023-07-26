Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.47. 5,176,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

