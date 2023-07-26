Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Devices Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

