TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC now has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00. TC Energy traded as low as C$49.94 and last traded at C$50.02, with a volume of 997457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.89.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.09.

TC Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.64. The firm has a market cap of C$48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

