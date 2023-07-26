TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC now has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00. TC Energy traded as low as C$49.94 and last traded at C$50.02, with a volume of 997457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.89.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

