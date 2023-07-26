TD Securities Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.72.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$49.03. 2,903,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a one year low of C$48.15 and a one year high of C$71.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

