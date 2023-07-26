TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
Shares of TEL stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 406,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,813. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at TE Connectivity
In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
