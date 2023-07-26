Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$57.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.04.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

