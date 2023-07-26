Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 96,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

