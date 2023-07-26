Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,498,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

