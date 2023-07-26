Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded down $16.49 on Wednesday, hitting $398.23. The company had a trading volume of 157,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.66. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $300,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

