Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-$19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00 to $19.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock traded down $21.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.47. 503,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.66. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

