Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded down $21.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.47. 503,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.66. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.