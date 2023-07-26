Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00 to $19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.70 to $4.80 EPS.

NYSE:TDY opened at $414.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.66. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

