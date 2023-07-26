Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00 to $19.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $414.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

