Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIC. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

