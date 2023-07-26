Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.60

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 110861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy ( TSE:TNZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.93 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.389755 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

