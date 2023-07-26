Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Teradata by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Teradata by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 417,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

