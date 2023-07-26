TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.60. 1,790,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,396,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.