Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Terex by 812.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.