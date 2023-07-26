Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,683,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 207,161 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
