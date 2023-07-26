Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Plans $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of TXN traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

