Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.88 per share for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,517.59 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,356.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,620.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

