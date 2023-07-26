Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Textron by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,415,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

