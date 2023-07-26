The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.69.

NYSE:SAM traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,646. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

