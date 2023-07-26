The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

