The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. 197,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 104,004 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

