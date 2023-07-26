The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.50 million. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 197,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,369. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,468,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 277,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

