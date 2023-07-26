The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

