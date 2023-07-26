The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 2,790,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.