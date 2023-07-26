The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.18 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 61,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Marcus by 61.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marcus by 71,428.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

