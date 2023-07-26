The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,420. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,269,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,903,000 after buying an additional 123,704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

