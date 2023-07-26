The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,445,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,902. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

