The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Insider Transactions at Wendy’s
In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,902. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
