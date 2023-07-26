The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

