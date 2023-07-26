Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.28-22.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.4-44.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.21 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.28-$22.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $626.86.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,437. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

