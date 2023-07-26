Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE TRI opened at C$176.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$136.02 and a 1-year high of C$182.66. The company has a market cap of C$80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$171.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.69.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

