Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $32,143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,041,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

