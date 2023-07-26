ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $50,984.43 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,984.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trinity Tvl X, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 344,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,756. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 66.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

