Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tilray Stock Up 15.5 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 63,561,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,805,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Tilray by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

