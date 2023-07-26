Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tilray Stock Up 15.5 %
NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 63,561,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,805,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.