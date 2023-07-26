TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

