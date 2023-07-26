Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH opened at C$108.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$114.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.76.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$935.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.6326109 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.