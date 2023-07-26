Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

