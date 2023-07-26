Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 311,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

