Traders Buy High Volume of Community Health Systems Call Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.